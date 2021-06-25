500,000 new vaccine slots to be added over next few days

With more vaccine supplies on the way, the Ministry of Health (MOH) expects another 500,000 new slots to be added in the next few days for people to make their first-dose appointments for between now and mid-July.

Those who have already booked a slot for their first dose to be administered in the second half of next month are also encouraged to bring forward their appointments, MOH said yesterday.

If supplies continue to arrive as planned, most of the population who want to get vaccinated will have received their first dose by the second half of July, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Once this target has been met, MOH will then review the current interval between doses of six to eight weeks, which should be reduced to four weeks, depending on supplies.

The authorities had lengthened the interval between doses to prioritise giving out the first dose to as many people as possible so that they would have some measure of protection.

"Once we achieve that, it will not make sense to have people continue to wait for six to eight weeks until August or beyond for the second doses," said Mr Ong.

He said this shortening of the interval means those who have received their first dose will, at some point, be invited to rebook and select an earlier date for a second dose.

More details of the review of the interval between doses will be announced when ready.

To allow more time for Singapore citizens aged 12 to 39 to make their vaccination appointments, the current two-week priority window for this group will be extended by one week, till July 1.

They will get to book slots for the vaccine ahead of other groups in the population, such as permanent residents, within this period.

Those who are eligible and have registered for vaccination, but have not yet received a booking link, should get an SMS with a personalised booking link within the next week.

From July 2, the vaccination programme will be extended to the rest of the population, including all permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore aged 12 to 39.

They can register their interest in getting vaccinated and will be progressively invited via SMS to book their appointments from July 2.

On Wednesday, MOH said Singapore is set to receive a batch of Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty, as the Republic ramps up its vaccine supplies.

The vaccines are the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are now used in the national vaccination programme, with the only difference being the label.

This is because they are named according to different regulatory guidelines, though both are manufactured in Europe following the same processes and procedures.

Mr Ong also said Singapore has signed advance purchase agreements with American biotechnology company Novavax to secure its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, with supplies possibly arriving before the end of the year.

As at Wednesday, about 36 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated with two doses, Mr Ong revealed yesterday.

About 75 per cent of eligible seniors aged 60 and above have received at least one dose or have booked an appointment, said Mr Ong, as he urged more seniors to get their jabs.

For other age groups, 77 per cent of those aged 45 to 59 have received at least one dose of the vaccine or booked appointments.

The figure is 70 per cent for those aged 40 to 44, and 39 per cent for those aged 12 to 39.