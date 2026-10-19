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500 allotment gardening plots in Singapore up for grabs from Oct 20

The plots are located across 13 sites, including HortPark (91 plots), Punggol Waterway Park (84 plots) and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (68 plots).

SINGAPORE – Urban farmers and gardeners can apply for one of 500 gardening plots across 13 sites islandwide from Oct 20, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Oct 19.

The sites include HortPark (91 plots), Punggol Waterway Park (84 plots), Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (68 plots) and Clementi Woods Park (68 plots).

The remaining plots will be at Bedok Reservoir Park, West Coast Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, Villa Verde Park, East Coast Park Area A, Sembawang Park, Bukit Canberra, Yishun Neighbourhood Park and Kent Ridge Park .

This latest application exercise offers a mix of new and existing plots across Singapore’s green spaces, including 20 new plots each at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Clementi Woods Park.

The rest are balance plots from the December 2025 application exercise, and plots vacated by gardeners before the expiry of their leases.

Those interested can apply for these plots from Oct 20, 2pm, till Nov 2, 11.59pm.

Applications can be made via AXS channels, such as e-Stations, m-Stations and kiosks, and will be subjected to computerised balloting.

Successful applicants will receive a letter of offer via e-mail from AXS within a month from the closing date of the application exercise, according to NParks’ website. Unsuccessful applicants will be notified through e-mail some time around February 2027.

This latest release of new plots is part of the Allotment Gardening Scheme, which was launched in 2016 to allow people to rent a space in parklands to grow edible plants.

Under the scheme, each household may apply and ballot for one garden plot at any one location at a time.

Each plot costs $65.40 a year for a period of up to three years, and includes a raised planter bed (2.5m x 1m) with soil and a mini storage area for tools.

There are currently more than 2,500 allotment garden plots in 29 parks and gardens across Singapore, NParks said.

Since 2021, NParks has worked with agencies, town councils and grassroots organisations to meet the growing demand for allotment garden plots and to make the initiative even more accessible, with plots in the heartlands.

“NParks will continue to work closely with the respective stakeholders to implement more allotment gardens in areas outside of parks,” it said.

Correction note: National Parks Board has clarified that the plots being offered comprise both new and existing plots. The article has been updated to reflect this.