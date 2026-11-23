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50 SMRT buses plying areas with more seniors to be fitted with AEDs

In total, 50 buses on services 979 and 991 will be fitted with the life-saving device.

SINGAPORE – SMRT buses will be equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) under a programme that taps public and private transport operators to deal with cardiac arrests.

In total, 50 buses on services 979 and 991 will be fitted with the life-saving device.

Bus captains on the services have participated in a related programme to equip them with basic first aid, firefighting and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)-AED skills.

The public buses ply remote areas with limited AED access, as well as areas near community medical institutions and neighbourhoods with a higher concentration of senior residents, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), SMRT and Singapore Heart Foundation in a joint statement on Nov 23.

In the event of a cardiac arrest, the AEDs onboard can be used by bus captains, commuters or community first responders (CFR), who are activated by the myResponder app.

Speaking at the launch held at the SMRT Gali Batu Bus Terminal, Goh Pei Ming, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said: “With an AED onboard, bus captains and commuters can use the equipment to assist a cardiac arrest victim before SCDF paramedics arrive.

“The AED can also be retrieved by CFRs who flag down an equipped bus to assist with a nearby cardiac arrest emergency.”

More than 3,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrest each year in Singapore. Goh said a person’s chance of survival drops by about 7 to 10% for every minute that defibrillation is delayed.

“This is why it is important to bring lifesaving equipment closer to the community,” he added.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming (in pink) at the launch of the SCDF-SMRT AED-on-Buses Programme at SMRT Gali Batu Bus Depot on Nov 23. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Goh noted that more than 5,600 AEDs have been installed at HDB blocks and condominiums across Singapore.

He said: “This enables a swift community response during cardiac arrest emergencies. But cardiac arrests can happen anywhere, not just at home or near a residential block.”

The Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) sponsored the 50 AEDs for services 979 and 991. It has sponsored 218 AEDs, including repurposed devices, and contributed close to $1 million to the programme as at November 2026.

Professor Tan Huay Cheem, chairman of the SHF, said that raising cardiovascular awareness among Singaporeans and training them how to use AED and perform CPR has always been an aim.

A demonstration of the use of the automated external defibrillator at the launch of the SCDF-SMRT AED-on-Buses Programme at SMRT Gali Batu Bus Depot on Nov 23. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Referring to the SHF’s decision to partner with the public transport operator, he said: “Because buses and taxis are always on the road, and it is like a mobile AED. If there is a victim nearby, it’s easier for someone to help before the alert on the myResponder app or SCDF comes in.”

He added that an area of concern are private areas, which lack AEDs in comparison to Housing Board flats, but said there are plans for installations soon.

Lifesaving skills

The AED-on-Wheels programme has SCDF working in partnership with the business community from the public transport, private-hire, logistics, and courier industries to equip vehicles with AEDs and train drivers with lifesaving skills.

The SCDF and SMRT tie-up is the ninth AED-on-Wheels partner involving the public transport, private-hire and logistics sectors. More than 540 vehicles are now equipped with AEDs.

SMRT was SCDF’s first partner when the programme was launched in November 2015 with 100 AED-equipped SMRT taxis.

In his speech, Goh also lauded two bus captains who helped others while on the road.

They include former bus captain Zulkarnaen Mohamed, who on June 13, 2025 was driving bus service 913 along Woodlands Street 13 when he spotted an elderly passenger faint and hit his head.

“Staying calm, he brought the bus to a safe stop and went immediately to the passenger’s aid. He asked a member of the public to call 995 and made sure that the passenger received the care he needed,” said Goh.

In another incident on Aug 17, 2025, bus captain Yau Minddin Muhamad was driving an off-service bus near KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital when he spotted a burning car.

SMRT bus captain Yau Minddin Muhamad with an automated external defibrillator during the launch at SMRT Gali Batu Bus Depot on Nov 23. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Without hesitation, he took the fire extinguisher from the bus and put out the fire.

“I understand this was not the first time he helped someone in need on the road. In 2024, he also put out a car fire along the Pan-Island Expressway,” said Goh.

Yau said: “I don’t see myself as courageous. I just believe we should help one another when we can.”