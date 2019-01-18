50 significant and cherished moments/memories in Singapore's history from 1968 to 2017

In celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) has launched a curated online collection of 50 audio-visual clips and oral history interviews which have been carefully collected and preserved.

These materials have played a crucial role in documenting some of the key moments in Singapore’s history from 1968 to 2017, and will allow Singaporeans to relive the cherished memories and common experiences of our nation in its early days.

Highlights include the introduction of the metric system in Singapore in 1971. Before the introduction of the metric system, there was no standard system for weights and measures in Singapore. Instead, a variety of Eastern and Western units was used, such as the kati and pound for weights. With the transition to the metric system, programmes such as ‘It’s Happening in Singapore: Weights and Measures’ were meant to ease Singaporeans into adopting the new system.

Another highlight to look out for in this curated collection is The Changi Take-off, a programme filmed in 1981 that documented the origins of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Compare the Changi Airport of nearly 40 years ago to the one today and note the remarkable developments that has made it one of the best airports in the world.

You can browse the selection on NAS’ Archives Online portal here to delve deeper into Singapore’s history and heritage. Selected recordings will also be streamed on Toggle in mid-2019.