50 Ninja Van drivers trained to save lives in tie-up with SCDF

Delivery drivers working for Ninja Van will now not only deliver parcels but also be able to save lives, as part of a tie-up with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to increase the pool of community responders.

Partnering a courier company for the first time, the SCDF has trained 50 Ninja Van delivery drivers to render cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid.

The drivers have also been trained to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs) - portable devices that send electric shocks to the heart to revive it during a cardiac arrest.

The 50 vehicles they drive will carry these AEDs, as well as fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, guest of honour at the launch of the SCDF-Ninja Van AED-on-Wheels programme yesterday, said the drivers will play a vital role in saving lives.

Everyone has a part to play when it comes to out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases, as chances of survival drop by 7 per cent to 10 per cent with each passing minute without CPR intervention, she said.

"This is especially vital in areas with limited AED coverage, which is why the AED-on-Wheels programme is important as the participating drivers could potentially bring life-saving help while plying the roads."

The participating vehicles can also be deployed for other emergencies and will feature decals on their front windscreens that identify them.

Drivers who are part of the programme will be alerted to emergencies within a 1.5km radius of their location via the myResponder app.

This marks the fifth collaboration between the SCDF and an external organisation in its AED-on-Wheels programme, which now has 260 drivers across the different companies - Ninja Van, Strides, Grab and ComfortDelGro, which took over 50 AEDs from the now-defunct HDT Taxi.

Assistant Commissioner Yazid Abdullah, director of the SCDF's volunteer and community partnership department, was heartened to see Ninja Van join the programme, and said he hoped other companies would also take part.

The decision to participate was spurred by a desire to give back to the community, said Ninja Van Singapore country head Ray Chou.

Citing its extensive network of drivers, he said they can render aid quickly, which is crucial for cardiac arrest victims.

"We hope our participation will help relieve some of the strain that has been put on our healthcare system in this Covid-19 situation," he said.

Delivery driver Hazrin Husain said he was eager to help save lives.

The 44-year-old once witnessed a traffic accident.

Not knowing how to react, his first instinct was to call for an ambulance, but the dispatcher told him it would take some time before the paramedics arrived.

"Accidents and cardiac arrest episodes can happen to anyone in the community, so I decided to join, especially since we need more first responders," he said.

"I am confident of the life-saving skills I've picked up."