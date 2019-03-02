50 feted at annual bizSAFE awards ceremony

Free annual health checks, financial incentives for safety innovations and active risk assessment training for all staff members are some of the measures that local company Galmon has put in place to ensure workplace safety in recent years.

The distributor of aerial platforms was commended for its efforts at the annual bizSAFE Convention and Awards ceremony on Thursday after it received the bizSAFE Enterprise Exemplary Award for the third straight year.

This recognises its efforts in Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) - being free from fatalities, major accidents and stop work orders, from June 2017 to June last year.

Galmon also received the Gold Award, reserved for companies that claim a hat-trick of Enterprise Exemplary Awards. Citing Galmon's motto "to bring people to the top safely", its chief operating officer Shawn Ong said: "We not only focus on safety but also on general welfare. There is a need for constant update and monitoring of risk assessment to improve our standards."

Galmon was one of the 50 bizSAFE organisations and individuals feted for their efforts at the event organised by the WSH Council and supported by the Ministry of Manpower, the Singapore National Employers Federation and the National Trades Union Congress.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development, said it was important for supervisors and managers to advocate a culture of care, and added: "With care comes trust, and when there is trust, we can accomplish much more to prevent accidents at the workplace."

One such example was Mr Tomabo Jiao Jian, business development manager of Sixty-Six Switchgears. The electrical engineering service provider clinched the Enterprise Exemplary Award while Mr Jiao Jian, 31, received the bizSAFE Champion Award, given to individuals who are proactive in improving WSH performances.

He introduced a "heart-to-heart talk" initiative in 2015 for employees to share any personal issues with him. "In order to create a healthy work environment, it is important to make them feel like they are a part of a family," he said.