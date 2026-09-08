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About 50 evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze at warehouse in Penjuru Road

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 10 Penjuru Road at about 12pm.

SINGAPORE – Some 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Penjuru Road, with firefighters currently on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

In a Facebook post at about 1.30pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 10 Penjuru Road at about noon, with the blaze involving a warehouse within the premises.

Checks by The Straits Times show that the address houses companies including dormitory operator Yeo’s Bro Management; construction and engineering equipment rental company Hengyew Engineering & Construction; and engineering and construction firm Apex Offshore & Engineering.

SCDF said firefighters are working to put out the fire, which is confined to the warehouse, with four water jets and a firefighting machine.

About 50 people were evacuated from the premises before SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a thick column of black smoke rising above the industrial area.

In a post on social media platform X at about 1.10pm, public transport operator SBS Transit said bus services 30 and 201 had been diverted owing to a road closure along Penjuru Road between Teban Gardens Crescent and West Coast Road.