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50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Pasir Ris HDB flat; no injuries reported

Black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 12th floor of Block 426 Pasir Ris Drive 6 when SCDF arrived.

SINGAPORE – About 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a HDB flat in Pasir Ris on Sept 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 426 Pasir Ris Drive 6 at around 6.15pm.

Black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 12th floor when SCDF arrived, it said, adding that firefighters had to conduct forcible entry into the unit.

“The fire, which involved items in the bedrooms and the living room, was extinguished using two water jets. There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire,” SCDF added.

About 50 people from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

A 45-year-old resident of a neighbouring block , who wanted to be known only as Nasha, told The Straits Times that she panicked when she heard sirens in the area at about 6pm.

“I went down to check and saw many people at the sheltered place in between my block and Block 426,” she said, adding there was thick smoke coming out from the kitchen and window of the unit on the top floor of the block.

“Firemen were already trying to put out fire and I heard people saying that the owner was at work,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF, which urged members of the public to be vigilant, said the top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical fires and unattended lighted materials.

According to its latest annual statistics report released on Feb 11, the total number of fires increased by 3 per cent from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025.

Of these, 1,051 involved fires at residential buildings.