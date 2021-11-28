5 works by artists with special needs raise $70k at auction

A live auction featuring five artworks by artists with special needs raised $70,000 on Friday. The auction was the closing event of the two-week Shaping Hearts 2021 art festival, which showcased the work of more than 150 artists and performers with physical disabilities and special needs.

This brings the total amount raised to $276,060, including through online art sales. The funds will go to social service agencies and the participating artists.

The five artworks sold on Friday were by artists Vincent Seet, a two-time stroke survivor; Serene Sng, a beneficiary of Bethesda Care; Goh Ah Nga, a beneficiary of the Handicaps Welfare Association; Joshua Tang, a beneficiary of Very Special Arts Singapore; and Genine Tham, a beneficiary of Extra.Ordinary People.

They were bought by Mr Neo Kah Kiat, 50, chairman and chief executive of food catering company Neo Group.

During the event, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said the funds raised will go a long way to support participating artists like Muhd Saifudeen Abdul Salim, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition which causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, and agencies like the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore).