5 ways to better support platform workers in Singapore: Highlights from committee report

SINGAPORE - Aiming to improve the lives of about 73,200 platform workers here, an advisory committee released a report containing 12 recommendations on Wednesday.

The report by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers, which was convened by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in September 2021, includes proposals for better workplace injury compensation and consistent Central Provident Fund contributions, among others.

The new policies, which have been accepted by the Government, will take effect progressively from the second half of 2024.

Here are five highlights from the report:

1 Ensuring platform workers receive adequate financial protection in case of work injury

The report said that compared to workers in sectors such as logistics, platform workers do not have adequate financial protection if they are injured at work.

It noted that while some platform companies voluntarily provide them with compensation, such as through personal accident insurance, coverage is uneven and not up to what employees are entitled to under the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica).

For example, the coverage that platforms offer for death or permanent disability is largely in the $10,000 to $30,000 range, compared to employees’ entitlement under Wica of up to $289,000.

The committee recommended that all platform companies be required to provide the same scope and level of work injury compensation as employees are entitled to under the Wica.

2 In case of injury, platforms should compensate workers for all lost earnings

It is common for platform workers to be on multiple platforms.

In case of injury, said the report, the worker should be compensated for all potential earnings in that platform’s sector.

This means the platform has to compensate for all lost earnings, which include what the worker would have earned from other platforms during the period they could not work due to their injury.