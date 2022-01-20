5 things to know about the coastal battery

Fort Siloso on Sentosa is set to be gazetted Singapore's 74th national monument next month. The National Heritage Board on Tuesday announced its proposal to gazette the 19th-century fort a monument in remembrance of the nation's war years and as a lasting testament to Singapore's military heritage. Here are five things to know about the fort on Sentosa's western coast.

1 IT BEGAN WITH A BANG

The western end of Pulau Blakang Mati (Island Behind Death) - Sentosa's former name - was chosen as the site for a fort in the late 1800s, as it overlooked the western entrance to Singapore's harbour alongside Fort Pasir Panjang.

About 8,600kg of gunpowder was used to level the top of Mount Siloso - where the fort is now located and after which it was named.

In the absence of roads, construction materials for the fort were delivered by boat and dropped off at a jetty. Stairs leading to the jetty remain today.

2 MORE THAN JUST GUNS

While Fort Siloso today is largely known for its gun displays - it even houses Japanese guns found in Mandai - the fortification was home to other weapon systems.

In Fort Siloso's Tunnel A Complex is a submarine mine defence casement, which was used by British troops to prepare and inspect electrically-operated mines that were laid between Fort Siloso and Pasir Panjang.

3 ONE OF SEVERAL FORTS ON PULAU BLAKANG MATI

Also built to defend Singapore's harbour in the late 1800s were Fort Connaught, Fort Serapong and Imbiah Battery. Imbiah Battery's functions were taken over by Fort Connaught in the 1930s. Part of Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course covers what was Fort Connaught's site, while portions of Fort Imbiah and Fort Serapong remain.

4 FORMER MONORAIL STATION

Today known as the Surrender Chamber, where visitors can learn about the British surrender in 1942 and the Japanese surrender in 1945, a two-storey structure in Fort Siloso was formerly one of seven monorail stations serving Sentosa.

The monorail was in operation from 1982 to 2005.

5 SINGAPORE'S EIGHTH WORLD WAR II-RELATED MONUMENT

When gazetted, Fort Siloso will be Singapore's eighth World War II-related monument.

The seven current monuments are:

• Changi Prison's Entrance Gate, •Wall and Turrets,

• the Civilian War Memorial,

• Former Command House,

• Former Admiralty House,

• Former Cathay Building,

• Former Ford Factory, and

• the Esplanade Park Memorials, including the Cenotaph, and Lim Bo Seng Memorial (Tan Kim Seng Fountain is also gazetted but is not war-related).

Ng Keng Gene

SOURCES: ROOTS.GOV.SG, WWW.FORTSILOSO.COM