5 things about Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin who resigned over affair with MP Cheng Li Hui

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from their positions and from the People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday over their affair.
In letters sent by the Prime Minister’s Office to the media, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the pair’s resignations were necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years. In a press conference on Monday, PM Lee said he had learnt of the affair after the 2020 General Election, and counselled both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng then. In February 2023, PM Lee counselled both of them again. In July, PM Lee decided that “Mr Tan had to go forthwith” after learning that the pair had continued with the affair, but only after making sure that residents in Marine Parade GRC continued to be taken care of. Mr Lee said it was “simply inappropriate to have the Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs”.
Here’s what you need to know about Mr Tan, who is 54:
1. His time in the SAF
Before entering politics, Mr Tan was a brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which he joined in 1987. His appointments included being commander of the 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, commander of the 3rd Division and commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.
2. Stepping into politics
He retired from the SAF in March 2011 and ran as a candidate for the PAP in Marine Parade GRC during the 2011 General Election, alongside then Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.
In 2013, he was appointed acting minister for manpower and was promoted to full minister in May the following year. He was also appointed president of the Singapore National Olympic Council in January 2014.
3. Cabinet positions
Mr Tan was appointed minister for social and family development in April 2015, following a Cabinet reshuffle, and continued in that role after the general election in the same year, where his Marine Parade GRC team won 64.07 per cent of the votes.
Mr Tan resigned as the social and family development minister in 2017, after being nominated by PM Lee to succeed Madam Halimah Yacob as the Speaker of Parliament. Madam Halimah had resigned from her post to contest the presidential election. Mr Tan was made Speaker that year and re-elected in 2020.
4. ‘Hot mic’ incident
On July 10, a recording of parliamentary proceedings on the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17 was uploaded onto social media platform Reddit. In the recording, Mr Tan was heard uttering the words “****ing populist”, after a speech by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim, who had mooted the idea of establishing an official poverty line to help lower-income groups.
Mr Tan apologised to Associate Professor Lim for his use of “unparliamentary language”, with Prof Lim later saying that he had accepted Mr Tan’s apology.
5. ‘A form of exercise’
As social and family development minister in 2015, Mr Tan faced a torrent of backlash online when he seemingly suggested that senior citizens who were collecting cardboard were treating it as “a form of exercise and activity, rather than being cooped up at home”.
In response to the public’s reaction to his statement, Mr Tan said: “The main message that I wanted to convey is that we should not generalise the things that we see, and we should always speak to the people involved.
“For those who genuinely need assistance, we must and we will do all we can to help.“