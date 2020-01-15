5 suspects, including 72-year-old stateless man, arrested in 1.4kg heroin bust

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old stateless man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 14) for suspected drug trafficking after 845g of heroin - more than 56 times above the minimum threshold for the death penalty - was found on him.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday (Jan 15) that four other people - two Malaysians, one Singaporean and a foreign woman - were also arrested in the drug bust.

The stateless man was nabbed on Tuesday after he was observed meeting a 26-year-old Malaysian man and a 24-year-old Malaysian woman near a bus stop in Bendemeer Road.

In addition to the 845g of heroin found on him, officers also found 13g of Ice and $5,350 in cash.

Stateless people in Singapore include permanent residents who have lost their foreign citizenships, children born to foreign nationals who are not recognised in their home countries, and those born before Singapore gained independence who are unable to prove their country of birth.

CNB officers subsequently arrested the Malaysian duo near Geylang Bahru Road and found 422g of heroin in the man's backpack. This is in excess of the 15g threshold in the Misuse of Drugs Act that could lead to the death penalty.

Subsequent follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a 64-year-old Singaporean man, believed to be linked to the Malaysian male, at the void deck of a Housing Board block near Jurong East Street 21.

CNB officers found $2,200 cash on him.

A fifth suspect, a 55-year-old foreign woman, was then arrested at the hideout of the stateless man near Prome Road. There, CNB officers recovered 10 plastic sachets containing 88g of heroin and other drug equipment in the bedroom.

CNB noted in its statement that the 1,355g of heroin seized could feed the addiction of about 645 abusers for a week. The drugs seized in the operation are estimated to be worth about $100,000 in street value.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of the five arrested suspects.