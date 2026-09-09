Police interview 5 over online comments on Nepal floods, SIA-Air India deal; investigations ongoing

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The police said they were unable to comment further on the details of the individual cases as investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE – The police have identified and interviewed five people over certain comments made online on the recent Nepal flood disaster and discussions surrounding Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) investment in Air India.

The five people are aged between 29 and 66, the police said on Sept 9.

“We will continue to investigate and identify those responsible for these online comments,” the police said.

“The police take a serious view of conduct that may wound racial feelings or incite hostility and ill will between different racial groups.”

The authorities said they were unable to comment further on the details of the individual cases as investigations are ongoing.



The police statement comes after Senior Minister K. Shanmugam on Sept 5 said that the authorities were looking into racist and xenophobic comments relating to the Nepal floods and Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India.

The online comments on the issues, which make references to snakes, curry, prata, black magic and other racist stereotypes, have been “shameful, nasty and totally unacceptable”, Shanmugam said.

Addressing the anti-Indian comments, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Sept 6 that Singapore must never allow prejudice against any community to become accepted or normalised.

He noted that there will always be people who seek to exploit Singapore’s differences, but how the country responds is up to Singaporeans.

While not every hateful comment online can be stopped, “we can reject such views, and refuse to give them more space or legitimacy”, he added.

In a Facebook post on Sept 6, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Singaporeans to “reject hatred”, and said it was deeply troubling to see racist comments and hateful remarks directed at the Indian community in the wake of the Nepal flood tragedy.

At times like this, the response should be compassion and solidarity, he said, adding that Singaporeans should stand by one another regardless of race, language or religion.

“When incidents like this happen, leaders must speak up with force and conviction to call out what is happening, condemn the manipulation of base emotions, and call on all Singaporeans to stand together,” he said.

Singaporeans missing after Nepal-Tibet floods

Nine Singaporeans have been reported missing since the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet floods on Aug 26.

On Aug 31, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam said in a post on Facebook that he noticed comments that questioned whether the nine missing were “really Singaporeans”.

“While families wait desperately for news of their loved ones, a loud minority of people apparently looked at the names and faces of those missing and decided that this was the moment to ask whether they were really Singaporean,” he said.

Yam added that some of these comments wished harm on those missing , while others questioned why the authorities should help these Singapore citizens.

Some of the comments were not just racist, but downright heartless, he said.

“May we remember that before race, nationality or politics, there are frightened families hoping that someone they love comes home. And I pray we never become so angry with one another that we lose the ability to simply be human.”

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash echoed Yam’s sentiments.

“At a moment like this, our first response must be humanity. Every missing person is someone’s parent, spouse, child, sibling or friend,” Dinesh told The Straits Times.

“Let us be clear: Using a person’s name, race or appearance to question whether that person is truly Singaporean is racism. It is wrong, and it must be called out.”

Temasek CEO attacked online after question about SIA-Air India deal

Shanmugam on Sept 5 had also drew attention to the way Temasek’s chief executive officer, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, and the investment giant’s senior management were attacked online after it was reported that Air India was seeking about US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) of investment from its shareholders, which include SIA.

He said said the attacks were “vile”, and included comments that said the Temasek chief executive officer would favour Air India because he is of Indian ethnicity.

Temasek Holdings has a majority stake in Singapore’s flag carrier.

With regards to the SIA-Air India deal, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Sept 8 that the national carrier’s investment in Air India has no adverse impact on its ability to operate and serve Singaporeans.

While SIA has a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, the latter’s finances are not SIA’s, and thus its losses do not automatically become the Singapore carrier’s liabilities.

Siow was replying to a parliamentary question submitted by Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) about whether SIA’s losses from its foreign investments have been assessed against its capacity to provide essential transport services.