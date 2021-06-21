5 new unlinked cases in community; Bukit Merah View cluster grows to 73

Eleven new Covid-19 cases were confirmed here yesterday, including five unlinked community cases comprising a Prudential financial consultant, a dental assistant, a Housing Board engineer and two retirees. This is the highest number of unlinked cases since June 12, when five were also reported.

The youngest is a 22-year-old woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery at Redhill MRT station. She wears full personal protective equipment at work, including an N95 mask, face shield and goggles, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She is fully vaccinated; she received her second vaccine dose a week ago. Her infection was detected as part of community surveillance testing for those who work in the Redhill Close area.

The HDB engineer is a 52-year-old man whose infection was detected as part of community testing in Bukit Merah View.

He had a fever, cough and sore throat after he was tested on Saturday. He was last at work on May 13 and received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on June 5.

Two cases, one linked and one unlinked, did not seek medical attention when they developed respiratory symptoms.

The unlinked case is an 83-year-old woman who had a fever and cough last Wednesday, and sought treatment last Friday. She was taken to National University Hospital, where she tested positive for Covid-19. A family member of hers, an 81-year-old woman, had a cough and felt fatigued last Friday, but did not seek medical attention.

The next day, she went for the free testing offered by MOH for those who had visited 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View and was quarantined when identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case. MOH said she has preliminarily tested positive for the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre has grown to 73 cases, up from 70 on Saturday. All three new cases were in quarantine when they tested positive, and had taken tests that first returned negative.

Among them is a 35-year-old Vietnamese stall assistant at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu whose antigen rapid and polymerase chain reaction tests were negative when he sought treatment at a clinic for respiratory symptoms last Monday.

He was quarantined the next day after being identified as a workplace contact of two others in the cluster, and then tested positive in a subsequent polymerase chain reaction test on Saturday.

Yesterday's two imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. One is a Singaporean who returned from Saudi Arabia and the other is a foreign domestic worker from Indonesia.

No new cases were reported in workers' dormitories.

Four clusters were closed as they were not linked to any further transmissions over the past 28 days. These comprise the Pacific Law Corporation cluster, which had eight cases, and three clusters that each had three cases.

There are still 37 active clusters.

Singapore has recorded a total of 62,414 Covid-19 cases.