5 more infants may have taken contaminated Dumex formula: KKH

Five more babies might have been fed infant formula milk potentially contaminated with bacteria, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) said on Thursday evening.

The infants might have taken milk from a recalled batch of Dumex’s Stage 1 Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula, KKH said in an update. They were identified after the hospital did additional checks on the records of all patients admitted.

KKH said it has contacted the caregivers of the five infants as an added precautionary measure, and found that they are currently well.

Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong, chairman of the medical board at KKH, said: “The health and safety of our patients is always our primary concern. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and our team of specialists is on standby to provide care and support.”

KKH said last week that 13 infants were suspected to have been given the potentially contaminated formula milk. Twelve of them are confirmed to be well.

A spokesman for the National University Hospital also said last week that one patient might have been fed the tainted milk. The infant’s caregiver has been advised to monitor his child’s condition and seek treatment if symptoms develop.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Aug 20 announced the recall of the affected Dumex milk formula, after the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was found in test samples.

4,200 Number of tins of Dumex Stage 1

Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula

in the batch recalled last week.

The batch of 4,200 tins imported from Malaysia, which had been on sale islandwide since January, was recalled after samples tested positive for the bacteria. While rare, infections caused by the bacteria – which can survive dry conditions, such as in dry food like powdered milk – can be fatal to newborns, as meningitis or sepsis may result.

Infants with the Cronobacter infection, which can be treated with antibiotics, may show symptoms such as fever, poor feeding or lethargy, though no cases have been reported so far.

Toh Ting Wei

