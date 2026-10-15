5 men arrested for alleged smuggling near Marina South Wharves

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A total of 238 cartons and 120 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during the operation.

SINGAPORE – Five men, aged between 30 and 47, were arrested for allegedly smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes near Marina South Wharves on Oct 13.

In a joint statement issued on Oct 15, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said the men were arrested for their involvement in a “vessel-to-shore contraband smuggling” in an operation conducted by officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Police Intelligence Department.

PCG officers arrested a 44-year-old Indonesian at the shore, and three other Indonesians, aged between 30 and 36, on board a Singapore-flagged vessel moored at the area.

The fifth man is a 47-year-old Singaporean, arrested for his involvement in the transportation of the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A total of 238 cartons and 120 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during the operation, said the authorities .

The duty-unpaid cigarettes-related offences have been referred to Singapore Customs.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes may be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to two years.

The vessel used in committing the offences will be seized for investigation.