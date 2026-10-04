5 albino red-eared slider terrapins rescued from West Coast Park

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ACRES was alerted to the terrapins through its wildlife rescue hotline at about 11am on Sept 27.

SINGAPORE – Five albino red-eared sliders – a freshwater species commonly sold as pets – were rescued from rocks on the coast of West Coast Park on Sept 27 .

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) was alerted to the terrapins through its wildlife rescue hotline at about 11am on the same day , it said in a media reply on Oct 3.

Photos of the terrapins show them perched on the rocks near the water.

“We were particularly concerned about their exposure to salt water, which can cause severe dehydration and death,” said ACRES, noting that red-eared sliders are not adapted to living in sea water .

“Prompt intervention helped to prevent this, and we thank our callers for alerting us and for returning to check for more terrapins,” ACRES added.

While ACRES does not typically rescue or take in red-eared sliders, it said it intervened in this case so that the terrapins could be secured and prevented from suffering a potentially painful death.

ACRES added that the terrapins are generally healthy , although they were found with old lesions, shell damage, healed ulcers and a broken nail . ACRES is seeking adopters for them.

Red-eared sliders are not adapted to living in seawater. PHOTOS: ACRES

ACRES said it currently does not have sufficient information to determine who may have released the terrapins.

According to ACRES, albino red-eared sliders are less common than the ones typically seen in pet shops and aquariums. However, they are still sold by many aquariums in Singapore, albeit at a higher price.

Although ACRES has received many reports involving abandonment, poor welfare and owners intending to surrender their pets, it said that cases involving albino red-eared sliders are rare.

ACRES cautioned pet owners against releasing them into Singapore’s natural environment when they can no longer care for them.

ACRES said: “As pets, they may not have the ability to survive independently in the environment, and releasing them can expose them to injury, starvation and other risks. It is also illegal to do so.”

It said it has encountered cases of abandoned terrapins being released into reservoirs and other water bodies.

ACRES is currently seeking adopters for the terrapins. PHOTO: ACRES

ACRES urged pet owners never to release unwanted animals into the environment, and to seek appropriate help or rehoming options instead.

Red-eared sliders can cost as little as $2 to $6 , but their long-term care requires appropriate housing and specialised conditions, ACRES said.

“Their needs go beyond simply providing them with a tank of water, and owners need to be prepared for the long-term commitment involved in caring for them.”

ACRES added that it also previously responded to welfare concerns involving red-eared terrapins kept in inadequate conditions, including in small enclosures without appropriate facilities like access to sunlight, sufficient water, suitable filtration system and suitable basking platforms.

As such, ACRES said it has always advocated against the import and sale of red-eared slider terrapins due to the welfare and abandonment concerns associated with the species.

The Straits Times has contacted the National Parks Board for comment.