5-12% pay hike for admin officers, judicial and statutory appointment holders

The salaries of administrative service officers, as well as judicial and selected statutory appointment holders, will be adjusted by between 5 per cent and 12 per cent from Oct 1, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday.

Their salary ranges will also be adjusted, PSD added.

It follows the announcement in June that about 23,000 civil servants would receive salary increases of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent from Aug 1.

PSD said about 300 administrative officers and 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders will benefit from the current revision.

They include the Chief Justice, judges of the Court of Appeal, the Attorney-General, Public Service Commission chairman and Auditor-General.

Salaries for these positions were last adjusted almost 15 years ago. Since then, gaps with market benchmarks have increased significantly, PSD said.

"These adjustments will enable the public service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent for key leadership roles," it said.

It added that it would continue to periodically review the salaries of public officers and adjust them when necessary to "broadly keep pace with, but not lead, the market".

The last such adjustment in 2007 saw administrative officers, and political, judicial and statutory appointment holders getting pay increases of between 4 per cent and 21 per cent.

Dr David Leong, managing director of human resources firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said larger law firms have been raising their offers to attract and retain young lawyers as a way of countering trends such as high burnout among the legal fraternity.

"The public service, in a way, has to compete with private practices for talent," he said, adding that there is also a need to mitigate inflationary pressures.

The salary adjustment is long overdue, said Mr Adrian Choo, founder of career consulting company Career Agility International.

Noting that a record 538 lawyers left the profession last year, he said law firms could be looking to hire.

Mr Choo added that with the labour market improving after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the public service has seen an exodus of talent to the private sector.

In February, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament that the public sector had seen an increase in attrition across the board.

Last year, the turnover rate for the public service's management executive scheme reached a 10-year peak of 9.9 per cent.