$4m fund to help families hit by job loss

A $4 million fund has been set up to help Singaporean households with family members who are unemployed amid the pandemic.

Each eligible household will receive a one-time payout of $500.

The Ngee Ann Kongsi-Community Development Council (CDC) Covid-19 Relief Fund was launched yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and the five mayors, who are also chairmen of the CDCs.

At the ceremony, Mr Jamie Teo, president of non-profit organisation The Ngee Ann Kongsi, presented a $2 million cheque to the mayors.

The CDCs also pledged $2 million to the fund.

It is targeted at Singaporeans aged 21 and above who are currently unemployed and have experienced income loss due to non-voluntary no-pay leave, retrenchment or termination for at least three months at the point of application.

The CDCs will work with community partners to identify eligible Singaporeans from Nov 15.

In a speech, Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, said the Government has committed close to $100 billion to supporting workers, businesses and families, most of which is disbursed through national-level schemes.

"But some Singaporeans and their families do face unique or urgent circumstances, which require more targeted solutions. This is where different parts of our society can come together to complement our national efforts to help."

Mr Heng encouraged more companies, community partners and individuals to come forward to support Singaporeans, in particular those who are vulnerable.

Ms Low Yen Ling, chairman of the Mayors' Committee and also Mayor of South West District, said that the fund demonstrates the strength of community bonds to uplift Singaporeans who have lost their jobs.

"The CDCs are grateful for the scale of collaboration, cooperation and compassion shown by individuals, companies and organisations like The Ngee Ann Kongsi. We will continue to tap our diverse network of partners to aggregate resources to meet emerging needs."

Mr Teo said: "In these difficult times, where many are facing unprecedented challenges, we would like to continue to play our part... It is only through unity and as one community that we can emerge better and stronger."