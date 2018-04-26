Foodpanda delivery rider injured in Newton Circus accident

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was injured in an accident with a car at Newton Circus on Wednesday afternoon (April 25).

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident at the roundabout of Newton Circus at about 1.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state, police said.

ST understands that he had abrasions on his left palm and knee, among other injuries.

A video shared on Facebook shows the aftermath at the scene, where several onlookers had gathered.

The motorcycle, with a pink Foodpanda delivery bag on its rear, could be seen partially wedged under a silver car.

In response to queries from ST, Foodpanda said on Thursday it is aware of the accident and confirmed that the rider sustained minor injuries.

"In respect of the rider’s privacy, we cannot share more details at this time," a spokesman said.

However, the spokesman added that Foodpanda's fleet is made up of freelance riders, who are required to participate in an orientation programme before they start work. The programme includes training modules in road safety.

Last month, two Foodpanda delivery riders were hurt on the roads while on the job.

On March 23, a 20-year-old rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Bukit Batok. The rider was warded in the hospital's intensive care unit.

And on March 3, a 27-year-old rider was involved in an accident with a car in Balastier, as he was changing lanes. He suffered fractures on his thigh.