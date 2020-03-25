49 new cases in Singapore; 32 are returning travellers

Singapore confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases yesterday, as students and workers continued to return home in droves from abroad.

A total of 32 of the 49 cases were imported by returning travellers. Of the 32, 25 are Singapore citizens or residents, while five are long-term pass holders and two are foreigners not on long-term passes.

Eight had travelled to Britain, and six came from the United States. The remaining travellers went to other countries that include Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Australia.

Of the 17 local cases announced, four are linked to previous cases, while 13 are currently not linked to travel or previous cases. Contact tracing is being conducted.

With the new cases yesterday, the total number of imported cases is 326 - nearly three in five of all 558 confirmed coronavirus cases here.

As of yesterday, 17 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A total of 155 have recovered, and two have died.

To date, the Ministry of Health has identified 8,822 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,803 are still under quarantine, and 6,019 have completed it.

The number of new cases yesterday is a dip from Monday's 54 cases, which set a new daily record.

To reduce the risk of imported cases, all short-term visitors, including tourists, were barred from entering or transiting through Singapore from Monday night.

Further measures to contain the spread were announced yesterday by the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak, including the closure of entertainment outlets and limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or fewer. These will take effect from 11.59pm tomorrow and are likely to be in place until end-April at least.

The risk is expected to heighten in coming days as more Singaporeans return from abroad, and all returnees from Britain and the US will have to serve their mandatory 14-day stay-home notice in dedicated hotels to reduce transmission.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post last night that the strong measures taken by countries including Singapore to protect lives will inevitably have a major impact on their economies and the global economy.

"Many of our businesses have been affected, with some sectors particularly hard hit. More businesses will be affected by the measures we announced today," he said, adding that the supplementary budget he will present in Parliament tomorrow will detail additional measures to support workers, businesses and households.

The coronavirus has infected more than 392,000 people worldwide and killed more than 17,100.