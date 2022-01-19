49 armed robbery and piracy cases in S'pore Strait in 2021

The number of piracy and armed robbery cases in the Singapore Strait hit a six-year high last year, even as such cases in Asia fell to their lowest since 2018.

There were 49 incidents in the Singapore Strait - recognised as one of the world's busiest shipping lanes - last year, compared with 34 in 2020 and 31 in 2019.

The 49 cases are the most in a year since 2015, when there were 99 incidents.

In the whole of Asia, 82 piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships were reported last year - a 15 per cent decrease from the 97 in 2020.

The figures were released yesterday in an annual report by the Recaap Information Sharing Centre. Recaap refers to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

The centre's executive director Masafumi Kuroki said at a press conference yesterday that the pandemic may have contributed to the rise in cases in the Singapore Strait.

"Covid-19 has deteriorated economic conditions in many regions and that could have led to more people (in coastal communities) resorting to sea robberies," he said.

Mr Kuroki said that the Singapore Strait is a busy sea lane, which makes it prone to being targeted by perpetrators of piracy and armed robbery.

Of the 49 incidents in the strait last year, 43 occurred in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme, with a growing cluster of incidents off Tanjung Pergam in Indonesia's Bintan island.

The perpetrators did not harm the crew aboard ships in the majority of the incidents, apart from two reported cases of crew members being assaulted.

Most of the cases happened after dark, with three to five perpetrators in small boats who mostly targeted bulk carriers and stole engine spares to resell in the region.

Mr Kuroki recommended that the strait's three littoral states - Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia - strengthen their collaboration and surveillance of the area to tackle the problem.

He also said that crew aboard ships should "keep abreast of the latest situation, exercise utmost vigilance and adopt preventive measures".

A positive development last year was the decrease in piracy and armed robbery cases against ships across many countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

By official definition, piracy refers to attacks in international waters, while armed robbery refers to attacks within a state's territorial waters.

There was, however, an increase in the level of violence towards crew at Manila Anchorage in the Philippines. Of the nine incidents reported there last year, four involved perpetrators armed with guns or knives who threatened crew members and tied them up.

No such incident has been reported there since the Philippine authorities arrested the leader and members of a criminal group between September and November last year.