472 receive BCA scholarships and sponsorships at awards ceremony

SINGAPORE - When polytechnic graduate Wong Yishan received a sponsorship offer from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) last September, she was over the moon.

"I immediately said yes because there was a huge lump sum and a confirmed job for the next two years," said Ms Wong, 23.

She was one of the 472 recipients honoured at the BCA iBuildSG Scholarship and Sponsorship Programme Awards Ceremony on Monday (Jan 25).

Ms Wong found employment after graduating from Singapore Polytechnic last year as a quality surveyor at a mechanical and electrical engineering firm, but realised that the role was not a good fit for her.

"I was super happy at that point when BCA offered me a better job than my current one," she said.

The sponsorship has provided Ms Wong's family with financial security, allowing her to take on some financial responsibility from her mother, the sole breadwinner.

As part of her sponsorship agreement, Ms Wong is currently serving her two-year bond at EM Services as a property officer at Tampines Town Council.

She said her new job was a better fit as she enjoys interacting with others and being on the move

Ms Wong's duties include daily routine inspection of HDB estates under her care, updating residents on monthly maintenance events and helping them troubleshoot their problems.

Although her current job scope falls under facility management while she studied energy systems and management, Ms Wong is willing to adapt and learn.

"If BCA gives me an opportunity to further my studies, I would take it," she said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of National Development, said that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, especially so for the Built Environment sector.

"We are committed to creating opportunities for everyone in the sector, and there are significant opportunities in the coming years," said Mr Tan at a panel discussion during the ceremony.

He said the ministry has been working closely with various partners within the Built Environment sector to help them overcome this crisis and emerge stronger, as the sector undergoes transformation and digitalisation.

“I think I’m very optimistic about the future, if we continue to have this can-do attitude. That’s really how we built Singapore,” he added.