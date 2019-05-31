$460k raised for efforts to boost family ties

Focus on the Family Singapore, a charity that promotes the strengthening of family bonds, raised a total of $460,000 at its annual partnership dinner yesterday.

The money came via table sponsorships and the organisation hopes to hit its $650,000 goal for the event by the end of next month.

All proceeds will go to the charity's campaigns and programmes, which aim to bolster family ties and were attended by over 43,000 people last year alone.

Aligned with Singapore's bicentennial, yesterday's event also celebrated how family values have kept the nation strong over the years.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said at the dinner: "The real reason why the Government supports families is that it is the tone of society.

"A society is formed when there are units that are totally committed to one another."

Mrs Joanna Koh-Hoe, chief executive of the charity, said: "The Singapore bicentennial is an opportunity for us to celebrate the fruits of our forefathers' labour, and to look ahead and think about what kind of society we wish to build."

Many of the charity's programmes focus on strengthening the relationships between parents and children from all walks of life.

Ms Carol Loi, 48, a digital literacy trainer, said attending its parenting workshops has not only given her practical help with parenting, but also introduced her to parents who have similar problems.

Her daughter, 17-year-old Nicole Soh, participated in a programme for young people that focused on the importance of family.

"I got to meet people who come from less privileged families and it taught me to cherish mine more," she said.

Mrs Koh-Hoe said: "The foundation of strong family values and healthy relationships is what will ensure that our nation continues to prosper well into the next century."

Christie Chiu