46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of slapping a 13-year-old boy and taking his phone

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was arrested over suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt in Buangkok Green on Tuesday (Oct 9).

Police said that they received a report on Tuesday of a 13-year-old boy who had been assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone .

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division discovered the suspect's identity through their investigations with the help of police cameras. The suspect was arrested in Buangkok Crescent on the same day.

The Straits Times understands that the man slapped the boy on the left cheek and walked off with his mobile phone after the boy's friend damaged the man's spectacles.

If found guilty of robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code, he could be jailed for between five and 20 years and caned for at least 12 strokes.

The police advised the public to be alert and attentive to their surroundings.

"If you suspect that you are being followed, remain calm and proceed to a more crowded area or call the police to seek help," the police said.

The public is also advised to avoid wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large sums of cash.