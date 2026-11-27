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46 reported cases of abuse against SCDF front-liners from January to end-November

Two people were sentenced to jail for assaulting emergency medical services personnel who were attending to them between June and August.

SINGAPORE – There have been 46 reported cases of abuse against Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) front-liners since January.

This is up from 17 cases previously reported from January to late June.

In a Facebook post on Nov 27 , SCDF reminded the public that it will not tolerate any form of abuse against its front-liners and will not hesitate to make a police report.

“Every emergency call matters to us, and we will do our utmost to serve the public to the best of our abilities,” said SCDF, which added that it responded to about 700 emergency medical calls a day in 2025 .

“However, physical and/or verbal abuse hinders our front-liners from carrying out their duties.”

Between June and August, two people were sentenced for assaulting emergency medical services personnel who were attending to them , SCDF noted.

In June, one person who repeatedly kicked an emergency medical technician (EMT) driver in the leg was sentenced to 1½ years’ jail.

In August, another person was sentenced to eight months’ jail for kicking two EMTs in the abdomen and chest .

Earlier in April , a person who had hurled vulgarities and made lewd remarks at a paramedic while she was providing medical assistance was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail .

SCDF said on Nov 27: “We thank the public for your understanding. Stand with our front-liners as they carry out their mission to protect and save lives and property.”

The rise in cases of abuse against SCDF front-liners mirrors a broader trend in the public healthcare sector.

Abuse and harassment cases reported in the public healthcare sector increased from 2,200 in 2023 to 4,200 in 2025 , said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who is also adviser of the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers.

A total of 550 of these cases, or about 13%, were reported to the police in 2025, compared with 350, or about 16%, in 2023, she said on Sept 30 in launching the working group’s final report.

This reflects a growing awareness of unacceptable behaviour and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action, said Rahayu.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty can be jailed for up to seven years . They may also be fined or caned.