450 ITE engineering students to benefit from new study award

A total of 450 students pursuing engineering courses at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be able to tap a new study award to help finance their studies and daily expenses.

They will receive a total of $3,000 each under the SP Group Engineering Study Awards, through a donation of $1.35 million by the Singapore utility group.

Three separate cohorts of 150 students from low-income families will benefit from the awards over the next three years from July.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek said at the launch of the awards yesterday: "With this study award, our financially needy students can take on fewer part-time jobs, and instead focus more on their studies and excel."

Mr Muhammad Rayyan Faiszal, 19, who works at a wet market on weekends, is among the first batch of students to receive the awards.

The first-year Nitec student in electrical technology at ITE College West said: "I am happy to receive the award as it relieves the pressure of having to think about putting in more hours at work and earning more for my family."

His mother works in sales and his father is a Grab driver.

The awards are given to students based on their good academic performance and conduct.

Ms Celeste Koh Xing En, 17, a first-year Nitec student in the mechatronics and robotics course, said the award will help her financially and is also a good barometer of her progress in school.

Ms Koh, who lives in a two-room rental flat with her mother and older brother, added: "When my mum heard that I got this award, she was quite happy as it showed that my efforts were producing results."

In addition to the study awards, SP will also provide work-study stints in power grid, sustainable energy, and new technologies for ITE students.

It will also provide mentorships with its engineers, some of whom are ITE alumni.

Over the years, SP has awarded more than 450 education scholarships, sponsorships and book prizes amounting to $10 million to students in the field of engineering.