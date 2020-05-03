447 new cases in S'pore; 17th death reported

A total of 447 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as of noon yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 17,548.

There was also one death reported, bringing the Covid-19 death toll here to 17.

A 76-year-old Singaporean man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19, the ministry said in a statement last night.

He had a history of cancer and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 6, said MOH.

"Changi General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them."

A total of 431 of the new cases are work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories.

The number of new cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories is 10.

MOH said this number has gone down to a daily average of 14 in the past week, from an average of 25 a day in the week before.

There were six cases in the community yesterday, four of whom are Singaporeans and permanent residents, and two are work pass holders.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped to an average of 12 a day in the past week, from a daily average of 23 in the week before.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 447 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 431 WP holders outside dorms: 10

COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 4 Work passes: 2 Visit passes: 0

CASES TO DATE Total: 17,548 Community: 1,217 WP holders not in dorms: 553 WP holders in dorms: 15,207 Imported: 571 In ICU: 24 Deaths from Covid-19: 17

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also declined to an average of six a day in the past week, from a daily average of 14 in the week before.

Yesterday was the ninth day in a row that new daily infections were below 1,000.

Of the new cases, 93 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, said the ministry.

Over the week of April 25 to May 1, the ministry uncovered links for 874 previously unlinked cases.

A total of 79 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number who have fully recovered to 1,347.

"There are currently 1,710 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, 14,474 are isolated and cared for at community facilities," said the ministry.

A 47-year-old man from Bangladesh died on Friday. MOH said he was confirmed to have Covid-19 after he died, and investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of his death.

Earlier yesterday, the multi-ministry task force heading Singapore's response to Covid-19 announced that the tightened circuit breaker measures will remain in place for another week.

Businesses such as barbershops, home-based bakers and laundry services can resume operating on May 12, while some measures will be adjusted next week.