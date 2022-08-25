44,000 students to benefit from increase in transport, meal subsidies

About 44,000 students will benefit when transport and meal subsidies for needy children in primary and secondary schools and bursaries for pre-university students are increased from January 2023.

The subsidies fall under the Ministry of Education (MOE) Financial Assistance Scheme, which helps to cover the cost of basic schooling expenses such as meal and transport subsidies.

In a statement yesterday, MOE said one of the enhancements will look at increasing current subsidies from $2 a school meal for seven meals a week for primary school to $2.60.

Secondary school meal subsidies will increase from $2.90 a school meal for 10 meals a week to $3.50.

Next year, school bus operators will be able to ask for a one-time fare hike, which MOE has capped at 7 per cent.

This, the ministry said, will allow operators to continue providing transport services to students while keeping their operations sustainable.

MOE said: "School bus fares are set by the bus operators through a competitive bidding process with the respective schools, with a pricing cap that is fixed for a number of years.

"The rise in fuel and manpower costs in recent months has made it more challenging for school bus operators to sustain their operations at pricing caps that had been fixed before the recent rise in fuel prices."

Bus operators will inform parents and guardians of any revisions to fares from September 2022, so that parents and guardians can plan for transport arrangements in the new school year.

MOE said it will continue to monitor developments and work closely with school bus operators to ensure that fares are kept affordable for students.