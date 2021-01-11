42 imported cases here - highest since last March

Singapore reported a nine-month high of 42 imported cases yesterday, more than half of whom were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of these 24 work permit holders were foreign domestic workers, and 40 of the imported cases were asymptomatic.

The other 18 cases comprised two Singaporeans, two permanent residents (PRs), six dependant's pass holders, four work pass holders, one long-term visit pass holder, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders, bringing Singapore's total to 58,907.

All the cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during this period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press statement last night.

The two Singaporeans were returning from Malaysia while both PRs were returning from India.

Both the long-term visit pass holder and the short-term visit pass holder also arrived from India, while the six dependant's pass holders arrived from Austria, India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The two special pass holders were sea crew who arrived on separate vessels from Myanmar and Indonesia. They had been tested on board and had not disembarked before being tested.

They were taken to hospital when they tested positive for Covid-19, said MOH.

Forty-two is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, which saw the same number of cases.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to eight last week from 10 the week before.

Update on cases New cases: 42 Imported: 42 (2 Singaporeans, 2 PRs, 6 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 4 work pass holders, 24 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder, 2 special pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 8 (5 unlinked cases) Active cases: 242 In hospitals: 60 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 182 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,621 Discharged yesterday: 25 TOTAL CASES: 58,907

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to five in the past week from four the week before.

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 58,621 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 60 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 182 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.