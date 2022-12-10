40th edition of FairPrice project sees over 725,000 donated textbooks up for collection

SINGAPORE - About 25,000 students from low-income families were the first to get to choose from more than 725,000 donated textbooks on Saturday at Our Tampines Hub in the 40th edition of the FairPrice Share-A-Textbook project.

An annual initiative to help low-income families and promote environmental sustainability through the reuse and recycling of textbooks, this year’s programme kicked off on Nov 1 when FairPrice called for the public to donate textbooks, storybooks, dictionaries, encyclopaedias and assessment books.

A record of more than 2,700 volunteers collected the used textbooks from various FairPrice stores and helped sort and organise them at Arena@Our Tampines Hub.

FairPrice group chief executive Vipul Chawla lauded the effort to promote sustainability.

In a speech on Saturday, Mr Chawla said: “We have been running this for many years, I’m really pleased that it is in its 40th year... And this year while we had a target to collect and redistribute half a million books, we collected more than 725,000 books which equates to almost 9,000 trees saved.

“Over the years, we have recycled 7.5 million textbooks which equates to more than 90,000 trees saved,” he added.

The general public can collect the used books from Dec 11 to 12.

Since its launch in 1983, the programme has collected, redistributed and recycled over 7.5 million textbooks and helped more than 300,000 individuals.

Last year saw 895,000 textbooks and assessment books collected and redistributed - the highest number in the history of the programme.

At the event on Saturday, FairPrice also held the second edition of the Food-Innovation-Technology Hackathon, which aims to raise environmental awareness among youth.

The top 10 teams presented their proposals for a more sustainable future - the initiatives included waste reduction and retail innovation - to a panel of industry experts.

Kapaw&Co, a group of four students from Singapore Polytechnic, pocketed the top prize of $10,000 after proposing to reduce food waste by collecting unwanted meat trimmings and vegetables and turning it into pet food.

Guest-of-honour Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, thanked the students for their ideas.

Mr Masagos, who is also MP for Tampines GRC, said: “Your ideas may seem small, but this is how we start, we start from caring, from being aware, and we try to put all the solutions that we can into these problems.”