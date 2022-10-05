4,000 seniors participate in inaugural event promoting healthy, meaningful activities

SINGAPORE - Some 4,000 seniors on Wednesday took part at an event aiming to empower elderly residents here to pursue healthy and meaningful activities, regardless of their overall physical condition.

The inaugural National Celebration of Seniors event was conducted in a hybrid format that saw more than 2,000 senior residents attend the celebration at the OCBC Arena Singapore Sports Hub and around 2,000 participate virtually through Zoom.

The event was a collaboration between Ministry of Health, Sport Singapore, and Council for Third Age. It was supported by key partners such as Agency for Integrated Care, Health Promotion Board and People's Association.

Booths were set up on-site to raise seniors' awareness about active ageing programmes and inform them about available courses on mental wellness and financial literacy, as well as volunteering opportunities offered in the community.

Friendly games were also held, such as walking football and seated volleyball. Participants had the opportunity to form teams and play against other eldercare centres in a tournament-style format.

This is in line with Healthier SG's goal to empower people to chart their own journey towards better health. Healthier SG aims to transform the way healthcare is delivered, by shifting the emphasis from caring for those who are already sick to proactively preventing individuals from falling ill.

National Celebration of Seniors is set to be an annual feature to celebrate seniors beyond 2022.