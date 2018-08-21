4,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes declared as air-conditioners found at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Some 4,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found in a lorry carrying "air-conditioners" at Tuas checkpoint last Thursday (Aug 16).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that officers noticed anomalies in the scans of consignment passing through the checkpoint.

The consignment in the Malaysia-registered lorry was declared as air-conditioners, ICA said.

The vehicle was driven by a 47-year-old Malaysian driver.

Officers conducted further checks and uncovered the contraband cigarettes.

ICA said that the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," ICA added.