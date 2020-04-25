400 denied entry to markets for turning up on wrong day

Just over 400 people were turned away yesterday morning for not following stricter entry limits at four popular markets, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

This constitutes about 5 per cent of the crowd visiting these markets during the peak hours from 7am to 10am.

Since Wednesday, entry to four markets has been based on the last digit of the identity card or foreign identification card number (FIN), as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an odd number, he can visit only on odd dates of the month.

If the last digit is an even number, including the number zero, he will be allowed entry only on even dates of the month.

NEA and town councils started to enforce this only yesterday morning, when people who turned up at the markets on the wrong day were refused entry.

The markets are Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

The proportion of patrons turned away from the markets for not following the entry requirement ranged from 1 per cent at Chong Pang Market to 10 per cent for the market at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

NEA said that across the four markets, queues were shorter yesterday morning compared with the past two days, ranging from no queue at all to queues of about 20 people.

It advised the public to visit the markets slightly later at the weekend, as the crowd usually thins out from around 10am and fresh produce continues to be available until about noon.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on Facebook that 60 people were caught by enforcement officers yesterday for not complying with safe distancing measures. They are expected to be fined.

Almost 20 people will face fines for not wearing masks.

He said that the authorities have observed many vehicles parked along the East Coast Park service road, after all carparks in gardens and parks were closed to minimise movement and interactions among people.

"This goes against the intent of what we want to do," said Mr Masagos. "If you want to exercise, please go to a park or park connector in your immediate neighbourhood, instead of driving to a park. I ask for your understanding to make this adjustment, to help reduce the risk of community transmission in Singapore."