400 army servicemen from Singapore, US conclude Exercise Tiger Balm in Hawaii

SINGAPORE – About 400 servicemen from the United States and Singapore armies have successfully participated in an annual exercise lasting nearly two weeks in Hawaii.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Saturday that the 42nd Exercise Tiger Balm was held from May 8 to May 19 in Schofield Barracks.

The personnel involved were from Headquarters 6th Singapore Division/Headquarters Sense & Strike, 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade, as well as the US Army’s Hawaii Army National Guard and 278th Armoured Cavalry Regiment.

The exercise included a combined arms live firing component, involving 250 soldiers executing a combat operation.

Both armies also conducted subject-matter expert exchanges on counter-improvised explosive device as well as chemical, biological and radiological defence operations.