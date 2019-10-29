40 people evacuated following kitchen fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE - A fire in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday morning (Oct 29) led to the evacuation of about 40 residents in the affected Housing Board block, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

There were no reported injuries in the fire that involved the contents of the kitchen, SCDF added.

The fire happened at about 9am in a fourth-floor HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, and was extinguished by the SCDF using two water jets.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, a 78-year old woman had run to her neighbour for help after her flat caught fire.

She was alone when the fire happened, and is understood to live with her son, who was working when the incident occurred.

The shared corridor outside five units on the fourth floor was also charred by the fire when Wanbao arrived at the scene.