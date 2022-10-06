40% of parents used physical discipline like spanking their kids in past year: Study

SINGAPORE - About four in 10 parents resorted to at least one form of corporal punishment like spanking or hitting the child with an object in the past year, a new study has found.

Nearly 30 per cent of parents who use physical methods of discipline were found to do so frequently.

The study, which involved 767 parents, also found that eight in 10 parents used psychological methods of discipline, and almost all of them also used non-physical methods of discipline.

As part of the study, 692 young adults were also polled on the disciplinary methods they experienced when growing up.

Done in 2021 and published on Thursday, the study said psychological discipline referred to behaviour like shouting, yelling and insulting the child, while non-physical methods include reasoning and reward.

The Singapore Children's Society (SCS) and Yale-NUS College jointly conducted the study to understand the prevalence of physical discipline in Singapore, and the experiences of parents, caregivers and young adults.

Most respondents were polled, and a small number were interviewed for qualitative responses.

Information such as the respondents' type of residence and whether they had a university degree was also taken into account.

The study found that about 28 per cent of parents said physical discipline was not effective, and about 43 per cent found it ineffective most of the time.

Nearly 27 per cent said they considered physical methods unacceptable, and 49 per cent said they found physical methods unacceptable most of the time.

SCS conducted two public surveys in 1994 and 2010 on whether various methods of physical punishment amounted to child abuse and neglect.

There was a drop in the percentage of people who viewed caning as abuse - from 27.9 per cent in 1994 to 19.2 per cent in 2010.

When it came to locking a child in a room, 64.3 per cent of those polled in 1994 viewed it as abuse, compared with 51 per cent in 2010.

One thread that emerged from interviews with 20 parents in the latest study was that physical discipline was rarely an immediate response to children's behaviour. Instead, it was seen as a last resort.