40 firefighters put out Eunos blaze

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles to put out a fire in Eunos yesterday morning.

It said the fire involved the contents of a warehouse at 1081 Eunos Avenue 7.

Pictures taken after the fire was doused showed firefighters conducting damping-down operations to prevent any rekindling of the flames from the hot surfaces.

"At the height of the operations, four handheld jets and an aerial water monitor were used to bring the fire under control.

"The fire was extinguished at about 8am, and there were no reported injuries," said the SCDF, which is investigating the cause of the blaze.

