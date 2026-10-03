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4 young people reported missing in separate cases over 3 days; latest is teen last seen in Balestier

Sajid Rahman was last seen near 16 Jalan Tenteram at about 1.55pm on Oct 2.

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old boy, Sajid Rahman, has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was last seen near 16 Jalan Tenteram at about 1.55pm on Oct 2, the police said in a statement on Oct 3.

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and dark-coloured pants.

Sajid is the fourth young person to be reported missing in the last three days.

On Oct 2, the police appealed for information on Tianyi Chanel Maglio , 14, who was last seen near 1 St Wilfred Road in Boon Keng on Sept 25 .

On Oct 1, the police also appealed for information on two other girls – Arianna Qaireen, 12 , who was last seen near Block 997C Buangkok Crescent on Sept 29 , and J’mies Oh Hui Min, 15 , who was last seen near Block 3 Pasir Ris Rise on Sept 24 .

Anyone with information on the missing teens can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.