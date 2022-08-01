4 taken to hospital after Causeway accident between car and motorcycle

SINGAPORE - An accident on the Causeway involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunday night (July 31) resulted in four people been taken to the hospital.

The SCDF said that it was alerted to the accident at 11.20pm the previous night.

Four people were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital: the 45-year-old male driver of the car, the 26-year-old male motorcyclist and his 27-year-old female pillion rider - all of whom were conscious when they reached the hospital - as well as an unidentified individual.

The accident blocked two out of three lanes on the causeway leading to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday.

The ICA said on its Facebook page that as at 1.42am on Monday morning the scene of the accident had been cleared.

An ICA spokesman added that there was no disruption to traffic before the vehicles involved in the accident were cleared.

Police said investigations were ongoing.

This is the third incident within a month to occur on either of Singapore's land crossings to Malaysia.

On July 7, a lorry entering Singapore on the Causeway lost control and rammed into 11 other vehicles.

The accident, which involved the lorry, one van, one bus and nine cars, did not result in any deaths or injuries.

A 34-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested.

Investigations found that he had lost control due to technical issues with the lorry's brakes and collided with the vehicles at the scene.

Two days later on July 9 at the Tuas Second Link, a woman who was enraged that another car scraped hers, ripped the number plate off it, threw it onto the windscreen, and tried to stop the vehicle from moving.

The woman and her son were arrested five days later by Malaysian police for allegedly committing an act of mischief.