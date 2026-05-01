4 taken to hospital after accident in Old Airport Road, police investigations ongoing

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Two drivers and two passengers, aged between 27 and 53, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two cars near the Old Airport Road Food Centre late on April 30.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Old Airport Road and Cassia Link at about 10. 25 pm.

SCDF said it found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of a car when it arrived. The person was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment, it added.

Two drivers and two passengers , aged between 27 and 53 , were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital .

A fire engine, two tow trucks and at least four police officers were at the accident scene at 11.45pm, The Straits Times observed.

The bonnet of one of the cars looked badly damaged, with traffic flow in the area blocked by the accident and the emergency vehicles.

Eight bus services were diverted due to the accident, according to an advisory issued around 10.45pm on the MyTransport app ,

Police investigations are ongoing.