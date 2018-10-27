4 taken to hospital after accident between van, car and motorcycle in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Woodlands on Saturday afternoon (Oct 27).

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving a van, a car and a motorcycle in Woodlands Ring Road towards Woodlands Drive 71 at 2.04pm.

The Straits Times understands that the car had been trying to switch lanes when it crashed head-first into the van.

Moments later, the motorcycle collided into the back of the now stationary van.

The 19-year-old male motorcyclist, the van driver, 43, and the latter's two female passengers aged seven and 29, were all conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police.

ST understands that all four suffered minor injuries. The car driver was not injured.

In a video posted to Facebook, a motorcycle can be seen lying on the road on its side. A white van is shown parked perpendicular to the road with a silver car near it.

Police officers and vehicles are also seen at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.