4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in Havelock Road

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle accident at the junction of Havelock Road and Saiboo Street on Wednesday morning (Sept 18).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a van at 8.28am on Wednesday.

Three male drivers, aged between 25 and 47, were taken to Singapore General Hospital after the accident.

A 31-year-old female passenger of one of the cars was conscious when she was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital after the accident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident showed a white sedan car being towed away from the site.

The front portion of the car was smashed and a traffic policeman was seen controlling traffic at the junction.