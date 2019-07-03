4 suspects arrested for syndicated payment card fraud

SINGAPORE - Four men were arrested on Wednesday (July 3) for suspected syndicated payment card fraud involving EZ-Reload, a service by EZ-Link.

EZ-Reload automatically tops up a user's registered ez-link card when it has insufficient value.

On May 27, the police were alerted to suspected payment card fraud activities involving more than 1,700 EZ-Link application account holders who had defrauded EZ-Link of more than $750,000 since January 2019.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the suspects, aged between 20 and 25, at various locations on Wednesday, after conducting ground inquiries and follow-up investigations.

The police seized several items including $9,000, several mobile phones, stacks of ez-link cards, cash cards and bank cards from the suspects.

A 24-year-old suspect will be charged in court.

If convicted, he may be liable to a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

The police are currently investigating the other suspects in the case.