4 students, 1 school employee positive in surveillance testing

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday said four students and one non-teaching staff member have tested positive for Covid-19.

They all have mild symptoms and are from five different schools: Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.

MOE said they are not a cluster and the cases were picked up as part of surveillance testing that began last Tuesday for all students above the age of 12 and school staff diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

They were likely infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after schools reopened last Tuesday. The 29 staff and 100 students who were in contact with the cases in schools have been issued with a 14-day leave of absence by MOE or home quarantine order by the Ministry of Health.

