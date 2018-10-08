4 outlets alleged to have flouted liquor sales curbs

Four liquor outlets operating within the Liquor Control Zone in Little India allegedly supplied liquor beyond specified trading hours and outside of the licensed premises.

The alleged offences came to light after a series of enforcement operations and investigations by the Central Police Division against liquor and public entertainment outlets in Short Street, Rowell Road, Dunlop Street, Desker Road, North Bridge Road, North Canal Road and Serangoon Road, between July last year and July this year.

In a press statement yesterday, the police said the four operators are expected to be charged today with offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

If found guilty, these operators may be fined up to $10,000 for each offence.

One of the four operators was also found to be supplying liquor without a liquor licence.

As the alleged infringements were detected within the Liquor Control Zone, this operator is also liable to enhanced punishment under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Three licencees and one private limited company will also be charged with various offences under the Public Entertainments Act, such as the provision of public entertainment without a valid licence and failure to take all appropriate steps to ensure the sale, consumption or trafficking of controlled drugs are not committed by anyone on the licensed premises.

If found guilty of providing, or assisting in providing, any public entertainment without a licence or while the licence is suspended, they can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.

If found guilty of providing, or assisting in providing, any public entertainment in contravention of any condition of a licence, or in contravention of the Public Entertainments Act, they can be fined up to $10,000 for each offence.

Little India was designated as a Liquor Control Zone following a riot there in 2013, which was also the worst outbreak of violence in the country in 40 years.