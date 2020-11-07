4 new imported cases here; 5,084 Changi T3 staff test negative

Over 5,000 workers from Changi Airport Terminal 3 have tested negative for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The ministry announced on Oct 24 that all individuals working at T3 who may have contact with travellers will be tested for Covid-19, after two employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.

In total, 5,084 employees at T3 have been tested thus far, and all results have returned negative.

Another 33 remaining workers who have yet to be swabbed have been temporarily suspended from duties until they test negative, said MOH. It is working with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to have them tested.

Yesterday, four new imported cases were reported, taking Singapore's total to 58,047.

No new cases from the community or within workers' dormitories were announced.

Among the four imported cases, three are currently employed here.

Of these, one is a work pass holder. The 31-year-old French woman arrived from France.

Another is a 30-year-old female Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

The last patient working here is a 34-year-old British engineer. He is holding a short-term visit pass and arrived here from the United Kingdom for a work project.

All three had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.​

Update on cases New cases: 4 Imported: 4 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder, 1 special pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 60 In hospitals: 36 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 24 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,944 Discharged yesterday: 10 TOTAL CASES: 58,047

The remaining imported patient is a special pass holder who is a crew member of a ship that arrived from the United States. The 25-year-old American woman had not disembarked and was swabbed on board the vessel upon its arrival here.

MOH added that the cluster at Tuas South Dormitory has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Health and Manpower ministries said workers who have recovered from Covid-19 have been exempted from rostered routine testing since Wednesday, with some exceptions. Those who show symptoms suggestive of acute respiratory illness 90 days after contracting Covid-19 will continue to be tested for the virus.

Being the earliest cohort of workers in Singapore to have recovered from Covid-19, those who experienced the onset of illness before April 16 will also undergo monitoring tests to help the authorities decide when to resume routine testing for other recovered workers.