4 new cases take number in S'pore to 102; 3 more discharged

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, bringing the total number here to 102.

There are now eight cases linked to the e-learning solutions firm at Science Park II, which emerged as a new coronavirus cluster on Friday.

Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 72.

Two of the new cases are Singaporeans, one is a Malaysian and the other a Filipino.

None has recent travel histories to China or to Daegu city and Cheongdo county in South Korea.

Three of the four new cases are linked to Case 93, a 38-year-old employee of Wizlearn Technologies.

The fourth patient is a foreign domestic worker whose employer was among the new cases announced yesterday.

The first, Case 99, is a 27-year-old Singaporean man who reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 21.

He went to a GP clinic on Feb 25 and Pioneer Polyclinic on Friday.

On the same day, he was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and immediately isolated as he had been identified as a close contact of Case 93.

The second, a 20-year-old Malaysian man, reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 27 and went to a GP clinic the next day.

He was also referred to the NCID and immediately isolated. Test results confirmed the Covid-19 infection on Friday afternoon.

Both the third and fourth cases were confirmed to be infected yesterday morning and are in isolation rooms at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Case 101 is a 61-year-old Singaporean man who is also linked to Case 93, while Case 102, a 41-year-old Filipina, is the 61-year-old's foreign domestic worker.

Further details have also emerged on the movements of Case 98, who was announced on Friday and is part of the same cluster.

He reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 27, sought treatment at a GP the same day, and was sent to the NCID by ambulance.

Before his admission to hospital, he had mostly stayed at his home in Jurong West Street 61.

The MOH said yesterday that most of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital are stable, while seven are in critical condition.

The other clusters are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site. The Grace Assembly of God church and the Life Church and Missions Singapore are now considered one cluster after the two were found to be linked.

Case 20, a 48-year-old Singaporean who worked at Yong Thai Hang, was among the three discharged yesterday. All confirmed cases from the Yong Thai Hang cluster have now recovered.