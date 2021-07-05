4 men investigated for abusing enforcement officers, breaking mask rules

SINGAPORE - Four men are being investigated over allegations of abusive behaviour towards enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors, as well as flouting mask-wearing rules.

In a statement on Monday (July 5), the police said they were alerted on May 31 to an incident involving a 47-year-old man at Bedok Mall.

He is said to have refused to put on his mask properly despite being advised to do so by a safe distancing ambassador, and to have uttered vulgarities.

The safe distancing ambassador tried to capture evidence of the man's actions on his phone, but was allegedly punched on his stomach by the man.

Another incident occurred on June 21 along Teo Heng Road, involving a 33-year-old man who allegedly refused to wear a mask despite instructions to do so from a safe distancing ambassador.

Instead, he allegedly used vulgar language and pushed the ambassador twice, causing him to fall.

A similar incident happened on the same day at 10 Kallang Road. A 40-year-old man allegedly pulled down his mask despite initially complying with an Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer's instructions to wear his mask properly.

He is also alleged to have hurled vulgarities at the ICA officer.

On June 26, another incident occurred at the Albert Centre market and food centre. A 40-year-old man allegedly ignored a social distancing enforcement officer's advice to pull up his mask and walked away.

The officer followed the man to reiterate his instructions, but the latter is then said to have abused him with vulgar language.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

People who are found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Those found guilty of public nuisance under the Penal Code can be jailed for up to three months and fined a maximum of $2,000.

People found guilty of intentionally causing alarm can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $5,000.

Those found guilty of using criminal force can be jailed up to three months or fined up to $1,500.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant or public service worker can be fined up to $5,000 and imprisoned for not more than 12 months under the Protection from Harassment Act.

"The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the statement said.